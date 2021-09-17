7-games-that-take-up-a-lot-of-internal-space-on-your-cell-phone

The reasons why a game can take up a lot of space vary widely. As the mobile gaming industry advances, it is artistically possible to be delivered and studios invest heavily in increasingly realistic characters and settings, impeccable soundwork and fascinating open worlds, demanding exploration.

Canaltech has separated some of the games that most require internal space on your device and, for the reason that for, it’s good that he can take the hit, because these titles are not for fun. Adapting Batman’s phrase: “Your cell phone bleeds? It’s going to bleed.”

Genshin Impact

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 25 GB for Android and 14 GB to iOS (version 2.1)

miHoYo has enchanted the world with the release of Genshin Impact, an open-world visual RPG cel-shaded

charming. The impact was such that it took the title to The Game Awards (TGA), the industry’s largest annual award. While on computers and consoles the game occupies an acceptable space, on cell phones they consume a high percentage of capacity.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! To travel through Teyvat, the player downloads a base file, about 311 MB on Android and 4GB for iOS, but before signing in is required download the full version via the server, resulting in more than 26 GB of space consumed. The game is beautiful, deserves attention and should be consumed by everyone who enjoys games and when you embark on the adventure you understand the busy size. Embarking on an adventure through Teyvat demands a lot of your cell phone memory (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Call of Duty: Mobile

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price:

free (internal purchases optional)

Size:

about 3.2GB for Android and 4GB for iOS (version 1.0.

)

Call of Duty is one of the first games that comes to mind when we think of the shooter, action sub-genre. Like it or not, the title has a huge fan base and its mobile version has an absurd visual quality, plus customizable controls that fit perfectly with mobile devices, but the cost is high, very high!

The default size of the game is between 3 and 4 GB, depending on the system you use, but to access all the content, weapons, characters and different maps that Activision brings you need to perform internal downloads, with this the impact on internal memory reaches more than 9 GB. You can select what you want or not to download, but even not choosing everything, the use is huge.

Becoming a soldier in the Activison title requires a lot of memory from your cell phone (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Dead by Daylight

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: (optional internal purchases)

Size: about 3.7 GB for both platforms (version 5.0)

Inspired by classic horror movies, some striking characters are even in the game, Dead by Daylight is a cooperative game that pits four survivors on one side against the killer on the other across multiple maps. It is necessary to fix generators to escape in this intense game of hide and seek.

Behaviour is constantly working on updates, in recent months changing the look of the maps, which overloads the game — which in its standard version is already close to 4 GB. But, when entering the game for the first time, it is necessary to download files that make the game with more than 6 GB. Running away from the killer with your friends is harder for your cell phone, that’s for sure.

Play as an assassin or survivor in this fun and intense game of hide and seek, if you have room to clear (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Captura de screen)

LifeAfter

Compatibility:

Android, iOS

Price:

free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 3.4GB for Android and 3.8GB for iOS (version 1.0.

for Android and 1.0.200 for iOS)

One more survival title on the list, only instead of assassins the player needs to flee from zombies in a post-apocalyptic world that finds exploration through the different constructed biomes. Not only is the world made of beings wanting to eat your brain, it is also possible to meet other players to survive together. weapons or characters, but graphic. It’s interesting to see that the title offers two experiences to attract the greatest number of users, but playing in HD raises the expense of internal memory to almost 6GB. It is worth it? Okay, it’s a world rich in details, if your cell phone has room to spare.

Increasing the graphics capacity results in a heavier title for your cell phone memory (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Republique

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price:

free first chapter (full game for R$ 14,90 for Android and R$ 39,90 for iOS

Size: about 3.7GB for Android and 3.2GB for iOS (version 6.1)

République is a title that mixes puzzles with stealth

very much in the style of the Metal Gear series. The gameplay is interesting and the artwork constantly breaks the fourth wall, which makes the game something refreshing in the industry. In addition, République has great dubbing names, filling the universe with authenticity.

But as everything in life has a price, Camouflaj’s title occupies a beautiful internal space, bordering on 4 GB. The game works like Life is Strange, where the first chapter is free and the others need to be purchased. This wouldn’t be a problem if the player didn’t have to download the full game even though they couldn’t access all the parts. This does not take away the quality of the game, but your memory that fights.