São Paulo ignores state plan and only uses Pfizer as a 3rd dose in the elderly

The city of São Paulo decided to go against the guidance of the state government and adhere to federal recommendations in the application of the third dose of vaccine against covid in the elderly. Since last Wednesday (13), the municipality uses only Pfizer’s immunizing agent for this purpose.
- How is Brazil in the global ranking of vaccination against covid-13?
- Chile starts vaccinating children from 6 years of age with CoronaVac
- AstraZeneca warns to rush to apply third dose in the population
The state vaccination plan of São Paulo provided that any available vaccine would be used for the third dose of the elderly. This included CoronaVac, distributed by the Butantan Institute, which belongs to the state government, and whose use has been widely politicized since the beginning of clinical trials.
The problem is that experts have come to criticize the use of CoronaVac among the older population, 80 years or older, based on clinical trials that demonstrated low protection in the age group. At the same time, the heterologous regimen, with interchangeability between vaccines, has also shown good results.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The application of the reinforcement began on September 6 in the city of São Paulo. Initially, only residents of the capital with 85 years old or more were included, but this Monday () distribution was released for the range between 85 and 85. To qualify, however, the elderly must have received their second dose at least six months ago.
Source: Estadão
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
90