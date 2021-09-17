amazon-prime-video-releases-this-week-(16/09/2021)

It’s already mid-September, and this week the Amazon Prime Video release list has some new titles to ensure the subscriber marathon. So if you still don’t know what to watch, you’ve come to the right place! Every week, here at Canaltech, you can check out the complete list of news from Amazon’s streaming service, including movies, series and documentaries.
This week, the highlight is the movie Observers, or The Vouyeurs, which brings a story spiciness of a young couple. As they move in, Pippa (Sydney Sweeney) and Thomas (Justice Smith) realize that it is possible to perfectly observe the neighbors from the apartment window in their most intimate moments. They end up getting more involved in this observation, which ends up becoming an addiction.
Amazon’s streaming service also premiered the French movie Revenge, thriller that tells the story of a woman who denounces her husband for committing a violent crime with her daughter, causing him to be arrested. After 15 years, the man leaves prison willing to prove his innocence, and the woman ends up showing up dead. Still in the suspense category, another novelty is the also French Confronto, based on a real case of revenge: a rich teenager becomes the victim of an attack and is thirsty for revenge.
Another great highlight of the week is the debut of Zumbilândia: Shoot Twice, continuation of the movie Zumbilândia by 2009. After 11 years of zombie apocalypse, the protagonists are together again in another adventure of survival and with a lot of humor. Back to the cast are actors Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin, among other new characters.
Amazon Prime Video subscriber can also check out Downton Abbey, inspired by the series, which brings the same characters to tell a new story. The film addresses the visit of the King and Queen of England to Downton, revealing scandals, romances and intrigues. You can also watch the Mexican movie My Last Day, which introduces us to the tragic story of the teenager Mariano. He decides to commit suicide, leaving behind a tape-recorded statement with his explanations.
For those who like of series, debuted on Amazon Prime Video the documentary series Faces da Marca, which tells the story of LuLaRoe, known for reinventing the leggings market betting on the illegal business of multilevel marketing. If you like football, you can also check out the documentary PSG Cidade Luz, 15 Years of Legend, which takes place in the season of 2009 and
from the French team PSG, revisiting the best moments of the club.
Speaking of series, one of the main novelties in the catalog do Prime Video is the first season of Instituto Voltaire, set in 30. The plot, which takes place in the first year of high school, will show how, for the first time, men and women can study together at school. And the great debut of the series of the week is the second season of O Jogo das Chaves, with Maite Perroni in the lead, telling the story of a group of friends who participated in a game sexual and that, now, he has to deal with the consequences of his desires.
These were just some of the releases of the week on Amazon Prime Video, but you can check out the full list below.
All releases of the week on Amazon Prime Video
09/10
- Escape in Paris
- Cyber Games
- Without Truce
- War of the Sexes
- Zombie Attack
- Observers
- The Pushkin Scandal
- The Diabolical Schemes of Thadeus Jackson
- Family Spirit
- Babylon Sisters
- More Alive Than Ever
14/08
- Confrontation
- Downton Abbey – The Movie
- Lanester
- Revenge
15/10
- Zombieland: Shoot Twice
- Obsession
- Bell Bottom
- The Game of Keys
