amazon-prime-video-releases-this-week-(16/09/2021)

It’s already mid-September, and this week the Amazon Prime Video release list has some new titles to ensure the subscriber marathon. So if you still don’t know what to watch, you’ve come to the right place! Every week, here at Canaltech, you can check out the complete list of news from Amazon’s streaming service, including movies, series and documentaries.

This week, the highlight is the movie Observers, or The Vouyeurs, which brings a story spiciness of a young couple. As they move in, Pippa (Sydney Sweeney) and Thomas (Justice Smith) realize that it is possible to perfectly observe the neighbors from the apartment window in their most intimate moments. They end up getting more involved in this observation, which ends up becoming an addiction.

Amazon’s streaming service also premiered the French movie Revenge, thriller that tells the story of a woman who denounces her husband for committing a violent crime with her daughter, causing him to be arrested. After 15 years, the man leaves prison willing to prove his innocence, and the woman ends up showing up dead. Still in the suspense category, another novelty is the also French Confronto, based on a real case of revenge: a rich teenager becomes the victim of an attack and is thirsty for revenge.

