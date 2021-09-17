interstellar-objects-may-disappear-before-they-get-close-to-earth

Although astronomers’ estimates say that there are many interstellar objects “walking around” in our Solar System, only two have been identified so far: ‘Oumuamua and comet 2I/Borisov. It’s just that, in addition to being difficult to find them, they may not even survive long enough to get close to Earth.

According to new research, interstellar objects can erode by cosmic rays — atomic nuclei, made up of protons and neutrons, which travel in space at speeds close to that of light. If true, the ‘Oumuamua was probably much larger when it began its journey through the Milky Way.

Four types of ice were analyzed: nitrogen (N2), carbon monoxide (CO), dioxide of carbon (CO2) and methane (CH4). The study authors sought to find out whether these types of space objects could survive cosmic rays in the interstellar medium. They also considered erosion caused by collisions between objects and the ambient gas.