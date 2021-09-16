fortnite-is-included-in-school-program-in-brazil

Fortnite, the battle royale of Epic Games, was included in the educational program of more than 5,000 schools from all regions from Brazil. The game was added to the Play Escolar project, an action by startup PlayMatch, which promotes learning through video games.

Fortnite will be used as a complementary teaching activity for the areas of Science, Technology, Humanities, Engineering and Mathematics , in schools that joined the project. PlayMatch, which acts as EdTech, invests in the creation of esports programs in Brazilian schools, with the objective of training new athletes for electronic sports. The startup suggests the creation of a report card linked to student participation in the electronic sports program.

The Play Escolar project trains teachers for free apply pedagogical activities based on the biggest electronic games of the moment. The action allows even students, without easy access to electronic games, to interact with the content. The goal is to create multidisciplinary activities to reach students from 09 to years of public and private schools in Brazil. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! “We believe that Play Escolar will have a huge impact on the lives of thousands of students across Brazil. Fortnite is extremely popular among digital natives and from a pedagogical point of view, games are essential tools to promote a revolution in the students’ learning system”, commented Gabriel Vinicius, CEO from PlayMatch, on the news. Buy the Xbox Series S here and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft



“The project was designed to be distributed free of charge through our platform in audiovisual content, so that even students who are unable to play Fortnite, can engage, participate and learn,” added Yasminn Zagonel, Head of Education at the startup, in a press release. PlayMatch has the influencer Ana Xisdê to present Play Escolar and the pro player Flakes Power as an ambassador. EdTech also promised to add other athletes to the initiative.

Ana Xisdê is the presenter of Play Escolar (Image: Reproduction/Facebook/Ana Xisdê)

Fortnite is a completely free online game available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch consoles, as well as Android phones, PC and Mac. Fortnite in North American high school

With similar action as in Brazil, Fortnite became an official high school and college sport in the US. The action took place thanks to a startup based in Los Angeles, called PlayVS.

For this, the company partnered with Epic Games to bring the battle royale title to official tournaments in these two educational modalities, in something similar to basketball or football, for example.