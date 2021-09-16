fortnite-is-included-in-school-program-in-brazil

Fortnite, the battle royale of Epic Games, was included in the educational program of more than 5,000 schools from all regions from Brazil. The game was added to the Play Escolar project, an action by startup PlayMatch, which promotes learning through video games.
- 7 little known trivia about Fortnite
- How to create an Epic Games account to play Fortnite
- Free Fire, Roblox, GTA 5 and Fortnite: which game earns more money?
Fortnite will be used as a complementary teaching activity for the areas of Science, Technology, Humanities, Engineering and Mathematics , in schools that joined the project. PlayMatch, which acts as EdTech, invests in the creation of esports programs in Brazilian schools, with the objective of training new athletes for electronic sports. The startup suggests the creation of a report card linked to student participation in the electronic sports program.
Ana Xisdê is the presenter of Play Escolar (Image: Reproduction/Facebook/Ana Xisdê)
Fortnite is a completely free online game available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch consoles, as well as Android phones, PC and Mac. Fortnite in North American high school
With similar action as in Brazil, Fortnite became an official high school and college sport in the US. The action took place thanks to a startup based in Los Angeles, called PlayVS.
For this, the company partnered with Epic Games to bring the battle royale title to official tournaments in these two educational modalities, in something similar to basketball or football, for example.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.