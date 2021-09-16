tiktok-will-broadcast-brazilian-artists'-lives-starting-this-thursday-(16)

You can take a little time out of your night, because today there is a concert on TikTok: the music project Live For You starts this Thursday (16) and promises some of the biggest artists of the moment in live broadcasts directly on the Chinese social network.

The lives will take place on the official TikTok Música profile and will be inaugurated by the country duo Matheus and Kauan. In addition to them, the network guarantees that other successful names in Brazilian music will be part of Live For You, although no other artist has been confirmed at this time.

“It’s a content that allows a approaching the public not only with the platform, but also with the artist, generating a connection through music and stories”, commented the head of Music Content at TikTok, Roberta Guimarães.