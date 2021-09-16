tiktok-will-broadcast-brazilian-artists'-lives-starting-this-thursday-(16)

You can take a little time out of your night, because today there is a concert on TikTok: the music project Live For You starts this Thursday (16) and promises some of the biggest artists of the moment in live broadcasts directly on the Chinese social network.
The lives will take place on the official TikTok Música profile and will be inaugurated by the country duo Matheus and Kauan. In addition to them, the network guarantees that other successful names in Brazilian music will be part of Live For You, although no other artist has been confirmed at this time.
“It’s a content that allows a approaching the public not only with the platform, but also with the artist, generating a connection through music and stories”, commented the head of Music Content at TikTok, Roberta Guimarães.
Sound of the moment
TikTok’s shows will happen in a very similar way to other streaming platforms, with the main hits and moments between songs for artist comments. The following week, the extra content will be on account of the “Secret Stories”, which as the name implies, will be reserved for the musicians’ tales and their main (or most fun) obstacles in their career.
Today, Matheus and Kauan start streaming on TikTok as 20h, directly on the profile @TikTokMusica through the app (Android | iOS) or on the web, through the browser.
