how-to-stream-a-powerpoint-slide-to-teams

Since 2020, many started to work in their home office. For this reason, platforms such as Teams (Android | iOS | Windows | macOS | Web) have become one of the main ways for teams to communicate in companies.
To make this process even easier, the Microsoft platform now has a function called PowerPoint Live, with which users can present the slides within the call itself, without having to share the PC screen.
Be aware that broadcasting a PowerPoint presentation to Teams is something that can be done quickly and conveniently. Check out the step by step below!
then click "Browse your computer" or "Browse OneDrive" to load a PowerPoint file.