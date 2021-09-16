How to Stream a PowerPoint Slide to Teams

Since 2020, many started to work in their home office. For this reason, platforms such as Teams (Android | iOS | Windows | macOS | Web) have become one of the main ways for teams to communicate in companies.

To make this process even easier, the Microsoft platform now has a function called PowerPoint Live, with which users can present the slides within the call itself, without having to share the PC screen.

Be aware that broadcasting a PowerPoint presentation to Teams is something that can be done quickly and conveniently. Check out the step by step below!

Step 1

: start a video call in Teams and click the “Arrow” icon in the upper right corner to open the share menu.

Access a call in Teams and click on the “Share” icon (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: then click “Browse your computer” or “Browse OneDrive” to load a PowerPoint file.

Upload a PowerPoint file from your PC or OneDrive (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: once that is done, you will be able to present the slides directly to me on the platform. To pass them, use the arrow keys on the keyboard.

Use keyboard commands to play the slides (Screenshot: Matheus Mustache)

Step 4: by clicking on the “Three dots” icon, you can access advanced options, such as viewing the slides in high contrast or translating them.

Click on “Three dots” to access advanced options (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: You can also enable the options to make the mouse cursor visible to other users or make it behave like a laser pointer. Use one of the bookmarks to take notes as you present, if necessary.

Use the bookmarks to take notes or point out important items in the slides (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6

: Beside the slides will be the notes you wrote in the file. This section will be available only to you, so you can organize yourself in the presentation.

If you have taken notes, they will remain available next to the presentation (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 7: by clicking the “Eye” icon in the top menu, you can prevent the participants from the meeting have access to the entire presentation.

Click the “Eye” to prevent callers from seeing the entire presentation (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 8

: when the presentation is finished, click on “Stop Presentation” in the top menu.

After the presentation, click on “Stop presentation” in the top menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! You can now stream your PowerPoint presentations within Microsoft Teams calls.

