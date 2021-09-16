best-apps-to-hire-and-sell-services

Do you need to hire or advertise your own service? Use your cell phone as an ally: there are applications aimed at this connection between professionals and potential customers, with options to request a quote or send the proposal through the platform itself.

That way, if you need a service and don’t know nearby professionals , you can use these apps to find quick fixes. The areas served are varied and include domestic services, home repairs, legal aid, auto repair shops, beauty salons and remote freelance work. Check out, below, a list of useful apps to hire or sell services!

1. GetNinjas Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free installation GetNinjas is one of the most popular service search apps. With more than 200 available modalities, the app can be used for major domestic emergencies , event organization, consultancies, beauty services, medical consultations and many other options. With more than 5 million downloads from the Play Store alone, it is a very popular alternative to search and offer assistance.

GetNinjas is a of the main options to find services (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

To use the app, you need to inform your demand and location. Then answer a questionnaire with information about deadline, problem or occurrence, and availability times. The app, finally, makes a search and returns with professionals close to your region, with the option to get in touch and determine a budget for the service. The final contracting is made directly between the two people involved.

How the GetNinjas payment works

To advertise your services on GetNinjas, you need to purchase coins on the platform. These coins can be used to highlight your profile or release more contact information for potential customers. The app also provides a verification seal to highlight professionals who have validated the documents themselves.