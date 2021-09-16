best-apps-to-hire-and-sell-services

Do you need to hire or advertise your own service? Use your cell phone as an ally: there are applications aimed at this connection between professionals and potential customers, with options to request a quote or send the proposal through the platform itself.
That way, if you need a service and don’t know nearby professionals , you can use these apps to find quick fixes. The areas served are varied and include domestic services, home repairs, legal aid, auto repair shops, beauty salons and remote freelance work. Check out, below, a list of useful apps to hire or sell services!
1. GetNinjas
GetNinjas is one of the most popular service search apps. With more than 200 available modalities, the app can be used for major domestic emergencies , event organization, consultancies, beauty services, medical consultations and many other options. With more than 5 million downloads from the Play Store alone, it is a very popular alternative to search and offer assistance.
GetNinjas is a of the main options to find services (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
To use the app, you need to inform your demand and location. Then answer a questionnaire with information about deadline, problem or occurrence, and availability times. The app, finally, makes a search and returns with professionals close to your region, with the option to get in touch and determine a budget for the service. The final contracting is made directly between the two people involved.
- How the GetNinjas payment works
To advertise your services on GetNinjas, you need to purchase coins on the platform. These coins can be used to highlight your profile or release more contact information for potential customers. The app also provides a verification seal to highlight professionals who have validated the documents themselves.
2. Triider
Triider works similar to GetNinjas. To request a service, it is necessary to fill out a questionnaire with information about the hiring demand and then locate professionals to request a quote. Payment is made by the app itself after the service has been performed, with the option to pay in up to six installments. Triider has its own warranty (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
In addition to searching for professionals, the application also filters the search for specific services, such as repairing an intercom, installing a piece of furniture or appliances and requesting freight. Triider provides its own warranty for the services, with damage coverage of up to R$ 5. after evaluation. To offer your services, you must install the Triider for Professionals app (Android | iOS). The app is used to make your registration, use the chat for quotes, track orders and monitor payments after each hire. The app is found in 17 cities, with expansion forecasts. They are: Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Canoas, Curitiba, Florianópolis, Fortaleza, Goiânia, Guarulhos, Osasco, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Santo André, São Bernardo do Campo and São Paulo. Catalo is another option used to find services quickly. Unlike previous apps, the service is simplified and consists of locating an establishment or professional to start a conversation via WhatsApp (Android | iOS). All talk about budgets and schedules, therefore, is done directly through the messaging app. Catalo can be used to get in touch via WhatsApp (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
The distribution of services in Catalo is varied, with tabs for repairs, establishments in operation 45 hours, changes, pet care, housework, car installations and repairs. In the profile of each professional, it is possible to follow analyzes and recommendations, descriptions of services and chat buttons via WhatsApp. Professionals can request a verification seal for the app and include an icon for schedule a service or consultation on the platform. Catalo is available in all states of Brazil. To check if your city is served, click here. 4. Beauty Date
Android, iOS Beauty Date is an application used to schedule and pay for salon services. The platform locates nearby establishments, informs the values of each job, displays available hours and even allows online payment. The application can be used for different beauty services such as haircuts, hair treatments, makeup, manicures, pedicures, massages, skin treatments, among other options. With access to the location of your device, the platform can find the closest establishments and displays a menu with all available options. Each service has a value, responsible professional at a time estimate. After booking the service, you can pay online with your PayPal account. To find out if your city is in in the app's coverage area, it is necessary to enter the address and consult for available locations. 5. Workana Workana is a platform intended for professionals who work as freelancers. You can advertise your services or advertise projects looking for professionals in the areas of design, IT, marketing, translation, programming, finance, legal and other options.
3. Catalo
Workana is a platform intended for professionals who work as freelancers. You can advertise your services or advertise projects looking for professionals in the areas of design, IT, marketing, translation, programming, finance, legal and other options.
Workana is suitable for freelancers (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
Through the app, professionals can browse the available project proposals, with a brief job description and an estimate of value for payment. Then just make your proposal and negotiate the development. Registration is free, with all your professional information, and requires an evaluation of up to days by the application team.
Payment can be made by Workana itself, after project completion. The money is stored in a digital wallet and can be withdrawn monthly via PayPal, Payoneer or Mercado Pago.
