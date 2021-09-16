Assaí Atacadista arrives at Cornershop by Uber delivery platform

The delivery platform Cornershop by Uber and Sendas Distribuidora, controller of wholesaler Assaí, are now partners. With this, consumers from more than cities can use the Cornershop app or the Market functionality at Uber and Uber Eats to shop at the establishment. The main items in the catalog are available for delivery in 90 minutes with no minimum purchase limit.

    The Cornershop platform allows consumers to shop at local supermarkets, independent grocery stores and specialty stores for delivery on the day and time you prefer. This is Assaí’s first move. “With Cornershop by Uber, we started selling online, for those who want to buy the products found in Assaí without leaving their home for the same price as the physical store”, says Anderson Castilho, Vice President of Operations at Assaí.

    Image: Publicity / Assaí

    Julio Gentilim, director of strategic planning and Assaí’s M&A adds that this expansion of purchase and delivery options is the beginning of the digital purchase journey. And more: it offers another way of contacting the brand, which is in the company’s digitalization plan.

    Self-employed shoppers

    Purchases are made by self-employed couriers, shoppers, who select , sort and deliver the items. In real time, the customer can chat with the employee before and during the purchase to indicate preferences (such as favorite fruit and vegetable spots) and even place last-minute orders.

    To Cristina Alvarenga , director of Cornershop by Uber in Brazil, the partnership with Assaí expands the portfolio and brings more benefits to consumers. “For us, it is essential to offer the best options in the market for our customers”, he highlights.

    • Image: Reproduction/Envato/nd504499

    The cities in which Cornershop by Uber customers can buy through Assaí are Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, Brasília, Cuiabá, Curitiba, Maceió, Belém, Campinas, São José dos Campos, Jundiaí, Piracicaba, Santos, São Paulo, Manaus , Aracaju, Ribeirão Preto, Uberlândia, Goiânia, Presidente Prudente, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Salvador, Natal, Campo Grande, Sorocaba, João Pessoa and Taubaté.

    Source: CNN

