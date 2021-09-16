Assaí Atacadista arrives at Cornershop by Uber delivery platform

The delivery platform Cornershop by Uber and Sendas Distribuidora, controller of wholesaler Assaí, are now partners. With this, consumers from more than cities can use the Cornershop app or the Market functionality at Uber and Uber Eats to shop at the establishment. The main items in the catalog are available for delivery in 90 minutes with no minimum purchase limit.
- Uber becomes the sole owner of the Cornershop supermarket delivery startup
- How it works o Cornershop
The Cornershop platform allows consumers to shop at local supermarkets, independent grocery stores and specialty stores for delivery on the day and time you prefer. This is Assaí’s first move. “With Cornershop by Uber, we started selling online, for those who want to buy the products found in Assaí without leaving their home for the same price as the physical store”, says Anderson Castilho, Vice President of Operations at Assaí.
The cities in which Cornershop by Uber customers can buy through Assaí are Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, Brasília, Cuiabá, Curitiba, Maceió, Belém, Campinas, São José dos Campos, Jundiaí, Piracicaba, Santos, São Paulo, Manaus , Aracaju, Ribeirão Preto, Uberlândia, Goiânia, Presidente Prudente, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Salvador, Natal, Campo Grande, Sorocaba, João Pessoa and Taubaté.
Source: CNN
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
504499