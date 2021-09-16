google-drive-will-have-beautiful-new-widgets-inspired-by-material-you

Since last week, Google has put its foot on the accelerator to deliver the Material You look for the main Workspace apps on Android 12. Drive was one of the first to go through the revitalization, but there was still no news of changes in its widgets, which allow easier access to files without having to open the app.

Now, the cloud hosting service will feature new utilities created especially for the updated branding. The main novelty is the convenience they will bring to the user’s routine: you’ll be able to search a file, OCR an image, upload or create a new document in a much more agile way.