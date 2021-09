John Hoffman, executive producer and co-creator of the series, said he was thrilled to continue this journey of “mystery, comedy and empathy” and thanked everyone responsible for its success. of the plot. “Everyone in our amazing ‘building’ has worked with such love and professionalism in unimaginable times, along with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and th Television, to create a first season that lives up to our wonderful cast, our beloved New York City and to make a series that’s all about connections,” he celebrated.

Image: Disclosure/HBO Max

The plot, starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short tells the story of three neighbors who don’t know each other, but who share a passion: addiction to podcasts of true crime. After a man is found dead in the building they live in, they decide to investigate the possible murder on their own and create their own real crimes program.

Only Murders in the Building is available in Brazil in the catalog of the Star+.