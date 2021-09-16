china-has-fully-vaccinated-one-billion-people-against-covid-19

China, the country where the pandemic of covid-16, has just hit the mark of one billion people fully vaccinated against the disease. The number represents 60% of the entire population, which received about 2,19 billions of doses.

The announcement was made this Thursday () by National Health Commission (NHC) Spokesperson, Mi Feng. Last month alone, about 200 millions of people were fully vaccinated in China, and the forecast by the end of the year is that 890% of the population is already immunized with the two doses, causing the country to reach herd immunity.

Image: Reproduction/FabrikaPhoto/Envato Elements

Despite the positive numbers, China is facing an outbreak of the Delta variant in Fujian province in the southeast in the country. About 200 people have been infected with the strain in three cities, dozens of them still children. The variant has already arrived in classrooms, being the biggest school transmission that has happened since the beginning of the pandemic.

