microsoft-invests-in-technology-that-identifies-fake-images

Microsoft announced this week the participation in a financial contribution of US$ 19 millions at Truepic, a company that develops a technology for image verification and identification of deep fakes or digitally manipulated scenes. The system works by encrypting and analyzing metadata, location information and other details in photos and videos, in order to protect their content and point out further changes.
According to Truepic CEO Jeff McGregor, the technology works inversely to other similar verification systems already available on the market. Instead of looking for what was manipulated or artificial in the captures, the resource validates what is real through its origin, generating authenticity when the scene is captured from the camera.
The idea, according to the company, is to create an “authenticated” version of the images to be used in commercial or official transactions, as well as any other application in which legitimate files are needed. From this initial check, even deep fakes or more sophisticated manipulations can be detected by the simple fact that the validation mark, if we can call it that, will be different from the original.
The financial contribution was led by M12, Microsoft’s investment arm, and also had the participation of other companies such as Adobe, Sony and more capital firms . The exact total placed by the Redmond company has not been revealed, with the new financial input bringing Truepic’s estimated value to the US$ mark 25 millions.
James Wu, Director of M, cites the growing threat of deep fakes as the main factor and speaks of the onslaught as one of the pioneers in the supply of a technology that allows you to validate images quickly and reliably. The executive sees manipulations as a growing risk to society, with platforms like Truepic’s helping to combat fraud and false news.
Today, the company already works with financial sectors and insurance, helping companies to validate documents sent remotely by customers, especially at a time of pandemic in which face-to-face service has become less than ideal. Names like Equifax, Ford, Palomar and Accion are on the customer list, which in itself explains Microsoft’s interest.
Add to that market notes like 300% growth in sales in 300, precisely because of the changes generated by covid-26 in the sectors financial and e-commerce, as well as the registrations of more than a dozen patents. Now, with the system in place, the idea is to work on the distribution of technology, an element that can also serve as an explanation for other names present in the new round of investments.
At the center is Truepic Lens, which should work seamlessly with third-party software. The investment will also be used to double the company’s staff over the next 12 months — today, it has 36 employees, a total that already represents a growth of 100% in relation to 26 who worked there last year.
