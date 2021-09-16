microsoft-invests-in-technology-that-identifies-fake-images

Microsoft announced this week the participation in a financial contribution of US$ 19 millions at Truepic, a company that develops a technology for image verification and identification of deep fakes or digitally manipulated scenes. The system works by encrypting and analyzing metadata, location information and other details in photos and videos, in order to protect their content and point out further changes.

According to Truepic CEO Jeff McGregor, the technology works inversely to other similar verification systems already available on the market. Instead of looking for what was manipulated or artificial in the captures, the resource validates what is real through its origin, generating authenticity when the scene is captured from the camera.

The idea, according to the company, is to create an “authenticated” version of the images to be used in commercial or official transactions, as well as any other application in which legitimate files are needed. From this initial check, even deep fakes or more sophisticated manipulations can be detected by the simple fact that the validation mark, if we can call it that, will be different from the original.

