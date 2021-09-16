whatsapp-can-finally-win-a-native-sticker-maker

Making new stickers for WhatsApp is a very simple task on mobile, as several apps are available to adapt images from the gallery for small stickers. Apparently, to make this process even easier, Facebook’s messenger develops an equivalent (and even simpler) solution for its desktop version, allowing images to be sent as stickers.

The WABetaInfo website discovered the feature still under construction in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for desktop. The tool eliminates the entire process of cutting and sending to the cell phone, putting the file in the ideal format and the size of a sticker with a single click.

The sticker button has been placed next to the sticker icon. “single view”(Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

The tool would take shape of a button on the image editing screen, right next to the “self-destructive image” symbol. WABetaInfo did not reveal if there is a maximum limit on the size of the original file or if the stickers can be saved in custom folders.

For now, the functionality only appears in the code of the PC WhatsApp trial version, but nothing prevents it from being built for Android and iOS as well — mainly because it’s so useful. It is unclear, however, whether the tool would be able to handle GIFs and other file formats in addition to still images.

The image to sticker conversion tool already seems to work (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

There is still little information about the tool native WhatsApp sticker creation, but considering that it already seems to be “activatable” in the bowels of the app, it shouldn’t be long before it becomes available in the PC trial version. On mobile, the feature’s debut may take a little longer.

Source: WABetaInfo