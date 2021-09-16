google's-parent-company-to-connect-regions-of-africa-with-internet-via-laser

Alphabet, the company that owns Google, is using some of the technology previously developed for Project Loon to bring high-speed broadband internet to people in Africa.
The Loon, discontinued in January, it was looking to use helium balloons to distribute wireless internet around the world. Now, part of the technology developed in the study, specifically Communications in Optical Free Space (FSOC), has been renamed, and is being called Project Taara.
O Taara it works like fiber optic cables, but with lasers instead of physical connections. The technology is able to create a broadband transmission of more than 20 GB between two points that have a field of clean vision between each other.
The choice of the test site was made not only due to the weather conditions of the Congo River, considered more suitable than a foggy climate such as San Francisco, but also due to the difficulty and high cost of installing fiber optics in Quinxassa. The nearest cable has to travel 61 kilometers to reach the city, which increases the process value by 5 times , according to researchers.
Source: The Verge
