google's-parent-company-to-connect-regions-of-africa-with-internet-via-laser

Alphabet, the company that owns Google, is using some of the technology previously developed for Project Loon to bring high-speed broadband internet to people in Africa.

The Loon, discontinued in January, it was looking to use helium balloons to distribute wireless internet around the world. Now, part of the technology developed in the study, specifically Communications in Optical Free Space (FSOC), has been renamed, and is being called Project Taara.

O Taara it works like fiber optic cables, but with lasers instead of physical connections. The technology is able to create a broadband transmission of more than 20 GB between two points that have a field of clean vision between each other.