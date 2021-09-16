top-10-rpg-games-for-consoles

RPGs are one of the most classic game genres and a great choice for those looking for gameplay that involves strategy, character customization and a dive into fantasy worlds.
The genre is based on tabletop adventures, such as the hit Dungeons & Dragons, created in 1974, as well as electronic games for computers and consoles. To help you in your quest to choose your next role-playing game in video games,
has separated a list of the top-rated titles by expert criticism.
The selection took into account the best scores from the Metacritic ratings aggregator, in versions available on consoles that are currently on the market, such as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.
22. Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition
- Note: 90/95
- Release year: 2015
Diablo III
and the expansion
Reaper of Souls
make up the Ultimate Evil Edition package. The player can choose from six distinct classes on the journey to save the world from ancient and sinister forces.
The game developed by Blizzard Entertainment mixes classic RPG elements, such as management of character attributes and equipment, with action and combat in real time.
9. NieR: Automata
- Grade: 90/95
- Release year: 2020
NieR: Automata
is a wacky action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world invaded by machines and abandoned by humanity. You control 2B, an android created by humans to reclaim the planet. The game is the sequel to
NieR, which in turn is a spin-off of the series Drakengard
. But don’t worry, you don’t need to play director Yoko Taro’s other games to embark on Automata.
The game has different styles of gameplay, ranging from action to base management, going through fights in ships. Most of the time, players fight against robotic hordes using melee weapons. NieR: Automata
has an intriguing open world with main and secondary missions that lead to different endings. The development has the director Yoko Taro and is from PlatinumGames, the same studio as Bayonetta.
Final Fantasy XIV
was not pleased with the release, being titled by Square Enix president Yoichi Wada as “the title that tarnished the franchise”. However, the development team did not give up on the game and re-released
Final Fantasy XIV
in 2012, totally reworked. What was a tragic story, has become one of the greatest games of the genre. This is an MMORPG that brings together more than millions of adventurers online. To play, the player needs to pay a monthly fee of R$ 30, but Square offers a free subscription period of 72 days for all newcomers to discover this world. 7. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
What was a tragic story, has become one of the greatest games of the genre. This is an MMORPG that brings together more than millions of adventurers online. To play, the player needs to pay a monthly fee of R$ 30, but Square offers a free subscription period of 72 days for all newcomers to discover this world.
7. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Dragon Quest XI is the latest entry in the legendary franchise that laid the groundwork for Japanese-produced RPGs and influenced the creation of games like
Pokemon
Final Fantasy
. The game was created by the union of director Yuji Horii and Dragon Ball manga author Akira Toriyama, who works as a character designer for the series.
The eleventh major title features a huge open world, colorful and rich in details, and brings back turn-based combat with hundreds of spells. The story follows a young man about to attend the coming-of-age ceremony in his village. He discovers, after a series of unexpected events, that he is the reincarnation of a legendary hero who guards a difficult mission.