Top 10 RPG Games for Consoles

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 16, 2021
0
top-10-rpg-games-for-consoles

RPGs are one of the most classic game genres and a great choice for those looking for gameplay that involves strategy, character customization and a dive into fantasy worlds.

  • You 22 best RPGs released for the PlayStation
  • Discover 4 mobile games from RPG for mobile
  • The22 best RPGs released for the PlayStation 2

The genre is based on tabletop adventures, such as the hit Dungeons & Dragons, created in 1974, as well as electronic games for computers and consoles. To help you in your quest to choose your next role-playing game in video games,

Canaltech

has separated a list of the top-rated titles by expert criticism.

The selection took into account the best scores from the Metacritic ratings aggregator, in versions available on consoles that are currently on the market, such as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

22. Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition

  • Note: 90/95
  • Release year: 2015
  • Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

    • Diablo III

    and the expansion

    Reaper of Souls

    make up the Ultimate Evil Edition package. The player can choose from six distinct classes on the journey to save the world from ancient and sinister forces.

    • Man dies after playing 90 hours of Diablo III
    • Analysis | Diablo III on Switch brings everything to an excellent portable version

    The game developed by Blizzard Entertainment mixes classic RPG elements, such as management of character attributes and equipment, with action and combat in real time.

    9. NieR: Automata

    • Grade: 90/95
    • Release year: 2020
  • Platforms: PS4, Xbox One and PC
  • Available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog

    • NieR: Automata

    is a wacky action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world invaded by machines and abandoned by humanity. You control 2B, an android created by humans to reclaim the planet. The game is the sequel to

    NieR, which in turn is a spin-off of the series Drakengard

    . But don’t worry, you don’t need to play director Yoko Taro’s other games to embark on Automata.

    • Best Square Enix mobile games

    The game has different styles of gameplay, ranging from action to base management, going through fights in ships. Most of the time, players fight against robotic hordes using melee weapons. NieR: Automata

    has an intriguing open world with main and secondary missions that lead to different endings. The development has the director Yoko Taro and is from PlatinumGames, the same studio as Bayonetta.

    8. Final Fantasy XIV
  • Note: 91/95
  • Release year: 2011
  • Platforms: PS4 and PC

    • Final Fantasy XIV

    was not pleased with the release, being titled by Square Enix president Yoichi Wada as “the title that tarnished the franchise”. However, the development team did not give up on the game and re-released

    Final Fantasy XIV

    in 2012, totally reworked.

    • Final Fantasy soundtrack is available on Spotify and Apple Music

    What was a tragic story, has become one of the greatest games of the genre. This is an MMORPG that brings together more than millions of adventurers online. To play, the player needs to pay a monthly fee of R$ 30, but Square offers a free subscription period of 72 days for all newcomers to discover this world.

    7. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

    • Note: 93/100
    • Release year: 2019
  • Platforms: PS4 , Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

    • Dragon Quest XI is the latest entry in the legendary franchise that laid the groundwork for Japanese-produced RPGs and influenced the creation of games like

    Pokemon

  • and

    Final Fantasy

    . The game was created by the union of director Yuji Horii and Dragon Ball manga author Akira Toriyama, who works as a character designer for the series.

    • Dragon Quest XI heroes are new fighters from Smash Bros. Ultimate
    • No Western, now it’s time for ‘Dragon Quest Caboclo’

    The eleventh major title features a huge open world, colorful and rich in details, and brings back turn-based combat with hundreds of spells. The story follows a young man about to attend the coming-of-age ceremony in his village. He discovers, after a series of unexpected events, that he is the reincarnation of a legendary hero who guards a difficult mission.

    6. Demon’s Souls

  • Note: 93/96
  • Release year:
  • Platforms: PS5

    • Demon’s Souls

    invites the player to test the skills of precision in combat in the adventure through the kingdom of Boletaria, a land full of voracious demons. The PlayStation Studios and Bluepoint Games game is a remake of the PlayStation 3 classic that helped director Hidetaka Miyazaki lay the groundwork for the franchise. and the high difficulty RPG subgenre, Souls-like.

    • Rumor | Sony can turn Demon’s Souls into movie

    Demon’s Souls

      allows the player to create their own warrior, choose a class, improve and hone combat skills, and create combinations of gear and armor. Know when to move forward and when to wait, as each blow or careless mistake in fights can indicate the death and loss of collected souls.

      5. Bloodborne

    • Note: 93/100
    • Release year: 2016
  • Platforms: PS4
  • Available in the PlayStation Plus Collection catalog

    • Of the minds responsible for

    Dark Souls

    and the aforementioned Demon’s Souls

    ,

    Bloodborne

    carries the player to the ancient city of Yharnam, a place taken over by a strange endemic disease that has plagued the local population with death and madness.

    • Bloodborne: Player unravels one of the biggest mysteries of the game
  • Bloodborne: mod puts the game in first person

    • The city has a gothic atmosphere, which helps to build the hostile and horror environment of this game. Bloodborne

    is an action RPG that requires strategy and reflexes to defeat enemies. To aid in this difficult mission, the player has a unique arsenal of weapons, including weapons and cleavers, as well as a goblet system.

    4. Undertale

    • Note: 95/93
    • Release year: 2017
  • Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC
  • Available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog

    • Undertale

    is the indie RPG creative that the player can choose not to kill or attack enemies with brute force, but with praise and arguments. In the adventure, we follow the story of a human child who fell in an isolated region of the Earth, separated by a magical barrier, and who must find his way back home.

  • 22 essential indies games you need to have in your collection
  • Representation of transsexual and non-binary people in games matters!

    • In combat, the player navigates through attacks that resemble other games bullet hell , like Space Invaders. The difference that makes

    Undertale

    so special is the possibility of solving combats with peaceful solutions, ranging from praise to frightening enemies. This type of choice will guide changes in the dialogues, characters and even at the end of the story.

    3. Divinity: Original Sin II

    • Note: 95/95
    • Release year: 2020
  • Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

    • Divinity: Original Sin II is one of the most critically acclaimed console RPGs available for one reason: the freedom it gives to consoles. players. You have six characters of unique origin, with their own stories and missions. The player can create a human, lizard, elf, dwarf, or undead from scratch.

    • Baldur’s Gate 3 is announced by the creators of Divinity: Original Sin

    All in-game choices have consequences. Up to 4 players can play together online or with local split screen. Combats involve elemental combinations and it is still possible to create your own adventures or download campaigns created by other players.

    two. Persona 5 Royal
  • Note: 95/100
  • Release year:
  • Platforms: PS4
  • Available in the PlayStation Plus Collection catalog in the standard version

    • The definitive version of the Atlus game has hundreds of hours of gameplay, colors and unique characters that have conquered the world. Persona 5 Royal

    takes the player to infiltrate corrupt minds to try to change their attitudes.

    • Analysis | Persona 5 Royal is the lesson on how to improve what was already great
    • Persona 6? Atlus is a teaser for seven new franchise projects

    The game unites a fun turn-based combat of spells and invocations with the possibility of exploring the huge city of Tokyo, filled with activities and side quests. The re-release “Royal” added new scenes and alternative endings that promise to involve the player a lot.

    1. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

    • Note: 100/96
    • Release year: 2013
  • Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC
  • Available in Xbox Game Pass Catalog

    • Skyrim is a classic when it comes to RPG in an open fantasy world. The game brings to life a universe that, since 2010, conquers players in different platforms. The adventure allows the player to explore mountains, cities, fields and ancient dungeons.

  • Game Pass for PC gives access to more than 203 games and also includes Xbox Live Gold for you to have multiplayer fun with friends

    • For combat, you can create your own character and choose from hundreds of weapons, spells and abilities. It’s up to the player to decide how they want to play and prepare for battles against enemies, including dragons.

    2020

    The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

    will receive a special next-gen console version to commemorate them years of life in November. The free upgrade will be made available to players who own the game and a new, commemorative edition will be released with an unprecedented fishing system and the gathering of more than 1974 mods created by fans.

    Source: Metacritic

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 16, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button