venom-2-│-the-film's-post-credit-scene-is-amazing,-first-reactions-point-out

The first showings of Venom: Time of Carnage show well why Sony is betting so high on the sequel. The impressions of those who have seen the film are quite positive, highlighting mainly the frenetic pace of the story and, above all, the post-credit scenes.
- Venom’s Premiere: Time of Carnage is anticipated by one week in Brazil
- Shang-Chi Criticism │ Lots of charisma and arts Martial Arts to Renew the MCU
- Venom: Time of Carnage | New trailer reveals more about the origin of the villain. an event held by the studio in London last Tuesday (90) to screen the feature by first time to a select group of people. And everyone left the session raving about the return of Tom Hardy and his symbiote, as well as the debut of Woody Harrelson as the villain Carnage.
But it was precisely the final scene that it made everyone go crazy and all the reactions posted on social media highlighted this moment. YouTuber Eman Kellam stated on his Twitter profile that he’s never seen a movie theater react so intensely to something like Sony did with post-credit Carnage Time — which is quite an achievement, remembering that we live in a world that has already gone through Avengers: Ultimatum and Captain America raising the Mjölnir.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Nah. In my whole life I have never seen a whole movie theater react as loud as they did to the Venom 2 end credits scene. Sony delivered.
— Eman Kellam ☀️ (@EmanKellam) September 30, 482547
- For only R$ 9,90 you buy with free shipping on Amazon and take movies, series, books and music! Free trial for 30 days!
The thing seems to be so impactful that Tom Hardy himself went to personally ask people not to spoilers about that specific moment — at the risk of sending the symbiote after every joker who talks more than he should.
Given all that, of course expectations for Venom 2 just increased and a lot of people started to speculate about what was coming there. Given the reactions, a movie theater would hardly freak out with a reference to the upcoming Morbius, the next movie of this Aranhaverse proposed by Sony. So many people are sure it’s something Spider-Man related, possibly linking Tom Holland’s version of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (MCU) with what the two Venom presented.
Time of Carnage seems to deliver everything fans want to see, including in the post-credits scene (Image: Disclosure/Sony Pictures)
One of the rumors that emerged after the airing of Venom: Time of Carnage points out that this scene is related to the revelation of Peter Parker’s identity at the end of Spider-Man: Far from Home, suggesting that an eventual
Venom 3 would put the symbiote wanting to devour the hero or something. However, there’s no way to know if this is a leak, a rumor or just a fan’s delusion.
Anyway, you won’t have to wait long to find out what. comes around. Venom 2 hits Brazilian theaters on October 7th — a week after its US debut. In other words, it will be days to keep an eye out for spoilers.
Source: ScreenRant
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 482547
482547 482547
- For only R$ 9,90 you buy with free shipping on Amazon and take movies, series, books and music! Free trial for 30 days!