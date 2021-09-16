did-you-see-a-difference?-whatsapp-changes-color-and-users-complain

The sense of perception of WhatsApp users is increasingly refined. The messaging app changed its appearance for Brazilians this Thursday (16) and a lot of people were scared by the news.

WhatsApp starts to release access to multiple devices for everyone

WhatsApp can finally win a native sticker maker “WhatsApp Pink” infects cellphones with data stealing plague

An update brought slightly changed colors in light and dark modes to improve message viewing. In dark mode, for example, the background has adopted a more intense black tint in place of the greyish version before, while the send button has a more closed green.

New look (left) brings a different shade of green in light mode (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech) On the main screen, users of the light theme should also notice a more eye-catching green compared to the old hue. The status bar at the top of the app is now the same color as the Android header, as if they were one thing. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! Already the status of the contacts too got new green outlines, along with the share icons in chat (those that are on the paper clip shortcut). The impression is that a filter was inserted to make the appearance more similar to the user’s preference, with lighter or darker colors depending on the theme chosen for the system. The way dark now defaults the entire header, including the Android notification bar, to the same color (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Cursing on Twitter

This was a new release released three weeks ago to beta users of the app, but it started to come to the stable version quietly this week. This discretion did not help, as many people went to Twitter to complain about the new look or simply play with the redesigned look:

Congratulations on the whatsapp color update, it looks awful pic.twitter.com/qPgUraurDu

— Gabyes (@GbtiellaA) September 16, 2021



I sell the new one whatsapp color: