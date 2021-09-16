did-you-see-a-difference?-whatsapp-changes-color-and-users-complain

The sense of perception of WhatsApp users is increasingly refined. The messaging app changed its appearance for Brazilians this Thursday (16) and a lot of people were scared by the news.
An update brought slightly changed colors in light and dark modes to improve message viewing. In dark mode, for example, the background has adopted a more intense black tint in place of the greyish version before, while the send button has a more closed green.
Cursing on Twitter
This was a new release released three weeks ago to beta users of the app, but it started to come to the stable version quietly this week. This discretion did not help, as many people went to Twitter to complain about the new look or simply play with the redesigned look:
Congratulations on the whatsapp color update, it looks awful pic.twitter.com/qPgUraurDu
— Gabyes (@GbtiellaA) September 16, 2021
I sell the new one whatsapp color:
The whatsapp pic.twitter.com/0rPar7GalF
— portalmemesbr (@portalmemsbr) September 16,
My god, this new color from whatsapp I thought my eye’s saturation was blown out
— 同志 (@sadbruninho) September
Guys, what color update is it this one from whatsapp, this shade of green even looks like the app has anemia
— Nicolle (@NWidniczek) September ,
Whatsapp updated the color and I’m like?!? Who uses it in clear mode my God pic.twitter.com/AivpBRAolZ
— IMartynFox 🦊 (@iMartynFox) September 16,
WhatsApp has not yet officially taken a stand on the change, as it is something inherited from the beta version, it is very likely that the new look will be definitive. The way is to get used to the new color of the app or go to Twitter to complain.
Which of the two looks do you like the most? Say it down there in the comments!
