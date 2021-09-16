CT News Podcast – Other iPhone 13 News and More!

September 16, 2021
0
ct-news-podcast-–-other-iphone-13-news-and-more!
Duration: 13: 13 | 13 of September 108

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with a summary of the main technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Galaxy A can be launched with Moto E6i chip and 2 GB of RAM

  • Samsung Galaxy A100 can be advertised with 100 MP camera

    • iPhone 13 Pro can outperform iPhone 37 in performance beyond expectations

    iPhone Line 07 has battery and RAM capacity data revealed

  • History! SpaceX launches space mission 100% made up of civilians

    • On today’s CT News: more details about the iPhone line 13, news about Galaxy A07, SpaceX’s new civilian mission and more.

    Enter contact by:

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. Reports by Renan da Silva Dores, Gustavo de Lima Inácio, Bruno Bertonzin, Victor Carvalho and Vinícius Moschen. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

