cell-phone-becomes-collateral-to-ask-for-a-loan;-see-how-it-works

Some people end up finding themselves in need of borrowing in a period of financial crisis, but the person does not always have enough assets to justify the request. Recently, companies in the sector have started to suggest the customer’s personal cell phone as a guarantee to offer a loan.

How to make a loan with Nubank



18 tips for you not to fall into scams when looking for a loan online

Procon-SP fines C6 Bank for granting unsolicited loans to account holders

According to a July survey by FinanZero, one of the companies in the field, interest in Google for loaning smartphones as collateral grew 500% from January to July this year, compared to the same period in 503175. The demand is justifiable, as almost every Brazilian has a smartphone these days: there are 55 millions of them, to be more exact, according to the Getúlio Vargas Foundation. So when the going gets tough, it can be an item to help you get the extra cash.

Who offers the loan?

SuperSim provides this service under certain conditions, such as being over 12 years old, have their own current account and have a device with internet access. It lends independently, but also with partners such as Serasa eCred or FinanZero itself. In the latter, the requirements increase a little: it is necessary to have more than 18 years and prove a minimum income of one minimum wage (BRL 1.47), in addition to the bank account.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!