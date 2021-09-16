what-are-the-most-hated-videos-in-youtube-history?

, however, caught the world’s attention: a boycott of the public, especially fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor who committed suicide in June of last year.

The actor would have shown signs of depression and bipolar disorder before the event, which would also have been motivated by pressure of the Bollywood industry. Actress Alia Bhatt, who starred in the film, would have collaborated with the advance of Singh’s disease, by reinforcing the “nepotism” that supposedly governs Bollywood.

two. “Baby Shark Dance” — Pinkfong Baby Shark: 18 millions of dislikes

The classic Baby Shark, which you’ve probably known if you’ve been an internet user for more than five years, closes the list of children’s music videos most disliked of the Google platform. The reason for so much hatred is only one: the extremely efficient bubblegum effect of the song, capable of sticking in the memory of practically anyone who listens to anyone who listens. The curious thing is that the video is also one of the ones that received the most likes on the entire platform.