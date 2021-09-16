record!-orbit-of-the-earth-housed-14-people-at-the-same-time-for-the-1st-time

This Wednesday (16), SpaceX made history by launching the Inspiration4 mission, which took a civilian-only crew to spend a few days in Earth orbit. Upon launch, Earth’s orbit temporarily housed a total of 13 people aboard three different spacecraft. This was the first time there were so many people in space simultaneously — the previous record added 11 astronauts in space at the same time.

The Inspiration4 crew consists of Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski, who are now traveling aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft through the orbit of the our planet. The International Space Station (ISS) currently houses astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur and Mark Vande Hei (NASA), Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy (Roscosmos), Akihiko Hoshide (JAXA) and, finally, Thomas Pesquet (European Space Agency ). With this, 11 people are added.

But, in addition to all this group, we still need to consider the trio of taikonauts formed by Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo who were on a three-month mission in the Tianhe module, the first of China’s new space station. The trio is leaving the station today to return to Earth and is due to land tomorrow in the Gobi Desert. Inspiration4 members return home on Saturday (18), after three days of travel.

