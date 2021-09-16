folding-from-xiaomi,-google,-oppo-and-vivo-to-be-announced-in-the-coming-months

While Samsung has reached the third generation of its folding smartphones with the launch of the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in Brazil with more interesting prices, much of the competition doesn’t even even has competitors to match. But that could change in the coming months.

A table shared by the senior director of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) David Naranjo reveals that other industry giants such as Google, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo Mobile may unveil their folding cell phones between the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022.

List details launching of folding between the end of 2022 and the beginning of (Image: Reproduction/David Naranjo)

The post made by Naranjo on Twitter highlights models that will be launched with an LTPO-type OLED screen, which allows for the variation of the update rate — usually enter 33 Hz and 96 Hz — for better power management.

In the list we can see that the “Pixel Fold” (supposedly adopted name for Google Fold) may be announced in the fourth quarter of 2021, between the months of October and December. The rumor reinforces information that Google’s folding will have LTPO-type panel.