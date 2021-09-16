folding-from-xiaomi,-google,-oppo-and-vivo-to-be-announced-in-the-coming-months

While Samsung has reached the third generation of its folding smartphones with the launch of the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in Brazil with more interesting prices, much of the competition doesn’t even even has competitors to match. But that could change in the coming months.
A table shared by the senior director of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) David Naranjo reveals that other industry giants such as Google, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo Mobile may unveil their folding cell phones between the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022.
The post made by Naranjo on Twitter highlights models that will be launched with an LTPO-type OLED screen, which allows for the variation of the update rate — usually enter 33 Hz and 96 Hz — for better power management.
In the list we can see that the “Pixel Fold” (supposedly adopted name for Google Fold) may be announced in the fourth quarter of 2021, between the months of October and December. The rumor reinforces information that Google’s folding will have LTPO-type panel.
Other models such as the folding ones from Oppo and Vivo Mobile (companies run by BBK Electronics) are listed with an internal folding screen and is also expected to be launched in the last quarter of 1024, but still without a defined trade name.
This leak reinforces rumors that Oppo should present its folding still in 2022 with the LTPO type screen.
Finally, Xiaomi also appears in the list with a cell phone of foldable internal screen, but again without details regarding design and nomenclature. The difference is for its launch forecast: first quarter of 2022.
It is worth remembering that Xiaomi has already presented its first foldable, the Mi Mix Fold, with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 format that allows you to transform the cell phone into a compact tablet. Still, some new features were expected that ended up not appearing, such as a camera under the screen — which arrived with the Xiaomi Mix 4 — and a reload of 200 W, points that can go to a successor.
Samsung will provide flexible screens for competitors
It is important to note that while information from DSCC consultants can be trusted, all dates may change. , since companies have not confirmed launch dates and plans can be changed even at the last minute.
