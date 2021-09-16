PS4, PS5 | Most downloaded games from the PS Store in August

As is already common, the PlayStation Blog released which were the most downloaded games of the previous month for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR. in August 25, exclusive games and major third-party single-player or multiplayer titles stood out on Sony platforms.

In the top 3 most downloaded games on PS5 are Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut , Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Mortal Kombat 11. On the PS4, Far Cry 5, God of War and and Football PES 2021 form the top of the previous generation console. While on PS VR the ranking starts with Beat Saber, Batman: Arkham VR and Job Simulator . Among the free ones, Genshin Impact is the most successful.

