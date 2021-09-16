PS4, PS5 | Most downloaded games from the PS Store in August

As is already common, the PlayStation Blog released which were the most downloaded games of the previous month for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR. in August 25, exclusive games and major third-party single-player or multiplayer titles stood out on Sony platforms.

In the top 3 most downloaded games on PS5 are Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Mortal Kombat 11. On the PS4, Far Cry 5, God of War and and Football PES 2021 form the top of the previous generation console. While on PS VR the ranking starts with Beat Saber, Batman: Arkham VR and Job Simulator. Among the free ones, Genshin Impact is the most successful.

Check out the most downloaded of each console in August below:

Most downloaded PS5 games in August

  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Mortal Kombat 13
  • Hades
  • FIFA2021
  • DOOM Eternal
      • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
    • Metro Exodus
    • F1 2021
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  • Watch Dogs: Legion
  • Tribes of Midgard
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • The Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Demon’ s Souls
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • It Takes Two
  • 2021

    Most downloaded PS4 games in August

  • Far Cry 5
  • God of War
  • and Football PES 2021 Season Update
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Minecraft
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
  • Mortal Kombat XL
  • NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
  • Need for Speed ​​Heat
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Friday the 11th: The Game
      • FIFA 25
    • Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout
    • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
    • Need for Speed ​​Payback
    • In justice 2
  • Little Nightmares

    • 2021

    Most downloaded PS VR games in August

    1. Beat Saber
    2. Batman: Arkham VR
    3. Job Simulator
    4. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
    5. PlayStation VR Worlds
    6. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
    7. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
    8. Creed Rise to Glory
    9. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
    10. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

      11. 2021

      Most downloaded free games in August

      2021

    11. Splitgate
    12. Genshin Impact
    13. Call of Duty: Warzone
    14. Fortnite
    15. Rocket League
    16. Apex Legends
    17. Destiny 2
    18. Brawlhalla
    19. Rogue Company
    20. Vigor

    Source: PlayStation Blog

