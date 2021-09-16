samsung-brazil-contest-will-reward-users-with-galaxy-z-fold-3-and-z-flip-3

Announced last month, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 already have a date to arrive in Brazil. Both land less expensive than their previous generation, but still ask for values ​​that are certainly considered prohibitive by many people.

However, whoever wants the chance to get one of them for free can participate in a Samsung campaign . In the app or on the Members loyalty program website there is a specific area for the contest, which will receive entries until October 6th.

Users will be able to submit a photo or video record with a caption of up to three lines describing an unforgettable experience. It is necessary to include the hashtag of the campaign: #oNovoMudaTudo. Reports whose image or audiovisual record is not necessarily about the story chosen by the user will also be valid.