samsung-brazil-contest-will-reward-users-with-galaxy-z-fold-3-and-z-flip-3

Announced last month, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 already have a date to arrive in Brazil. Both land less expensive than their previous generation, but still ask for values that are certainly considered prohibitive by many people.
However, whoever wants the chance to get one of them for free can participate in a Samsung campaign . In the app or on the Members loyalty program website there is a specific area for the contest, which will receive entries until October 6th.
Users will be able to submit a photo or video record with a caption of up to three lines describing an unforgettable experience. It is necessary to include the hashtag of the campaign: #oNovoMudaTudo. Reports whose image or audiovisual record is not necessarily about the story chosen by the user will also be valid.
