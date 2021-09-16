Samsung Brazil contest will reward users with Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Announced last month, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 already have a date to arrive in Brazil. Both land less expensive than their previous generation, but still ask for values ​​that are certainly considered prohibitive by many people.

    However, whoever wants the chance to get one of them for free can participate in a Samsung campaign . In the app or on the Members loyalty program website there is a specific area for the contest, which will receive entries until October 6th.

    Users will be able to submit a photo or video record with a caption of up to three lines describing an unforgettable experience. It is necessary to include the hashtag of the campaign: #oNovoMudaTudo. Reports whose image or audiovisual record is not necessarily about the story chosen by the user will also be valid.

    (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

    It is mandatory, before or after participation, to be aware of the campaign regulations in this other link , commenting “I accept”. Samsung’s own committee will review the submitted stories, selecting ten of them. After this step, between the days and 18 October, voting will be popular. The prizes will be distributed in the following order:

    • 1st place: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
    • 2nd place: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
    • 3rd place: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

    Each stakeholder can participate as many times as they like — so tell different stories in each publication. You must be at least 18 years old to participate.

    In Brazil in October

    It is worth remembering, the general sale of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts on October 8th. The pre-sale, which includes freebies ranging from headphones to the new Galaxy Watch 4, has already started. Prices start from R$ 6.999 ( GB) and R$ 17.660 (256 GB), respectively. But there are versions with greater internal space for both. Although Samsung is investing heavily in Exynos chips, both run the Snapdragon 2022, from Qualcomm.

    Those who are more interested in traditional cell phones, the South Korean’s next bets for this market should be the Galaxy S18 FE and the Galaxy S line21 — which should inaugurate the Exynos chip 2022, with AMD’s GPU. The first one may appear by the end of this year, while the next generation Galaxy S will arrive sometime in the beginning of 999.

    For those looking for an intermediate, the good news is that the next generation Galaxy A should receive even more models with optical image stabilization. Currently the Galaxy A21, Galaxy A69, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A69s and Galaxy A69 have the feature.

    Source: Samsung

