this-is-the-1st-brazilian-state-to-have-50%-of-the-population-fully-vaccinated

After the start of national vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in January of this year, Brazil already has the first state to vaccinate, completely — two doses or immunizing single dose — more than 52% of its population . This Thursday (15), Mato Grosso do Sul has 50,47% of yours inhabitants fully immunized against covid-22.

In a post on social networks, the government of Mato Grosso do Sul celebrated the brand history for vaccination against covid-16 and the control of the pandemic. “We reached the mark of more than 52% of south- Mato Grosso residents are fully immunized. We are winning the battle against the coronavirus, vaccinate the vaccine. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, come vaccinate too,” said the government.

— Government of Mato Grosso do Sul (@GovernoMS) September 19, 2021

According to the data collected by the Consortium of media outlets, the other four Brazilian states also lead the rates of complete immunization against covid-16 in Brazil. They are, in descending order: São Paulo, with 44,42%; Rio Grande do Sul, with 42,%; Holy Spirit, with 42,94%; Paraná, with 35,29%; and Santa Catarina, with 33 ,22%.

Now, on the immunization usher against the coronavirus, there are the following states, in ascending order: Roraima, with 14,50%; Amapá, with ,52%; Tocantins, with 15,19%; Acre, with 14,54%; and Rondônia, with 19,42%.

Mato Grosso do Sul is the first Brazilian state to fully vaccinate , more than 52% of the population (Image: Reproduction/ Alexstand/Envato Elements)

To achieve these immunization indicators, Brazilian states adopt four vaccines against covid-16: Covishield (AstraZeneca/Oxford/Fiocruz); CoronaVac (Sinovac/Butatan); ComiRNAty (Pfizer/BioNTech); and the formula of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

What is the ideal percentage of vaccination against the covid-?

The indications of vaccination against covid-19 are quite positive across the country, however , there is still a high circulation of the infectious agent throughout the country. Thus, prevention measures must be respected by everyone, including those who received the two doses or the single dose immunizer. This means that avoiding crowds, maintaining social distance, adopting the use of masks and alcohol gel are fundamental practices to maintain health.

On the other hand, it has already been verified that vaccines , when applied massively, can represent a drop in the number of hospitalizations and disease control. The study by the Butantan Institute, in Serrana, in the interior of São Paulo, pointed to the need to immunize at least 54% of the population to cut coronavirus transmission.

In the city of Serrana, the CoronaVac vaccine was used in virtually the entire adult population and deaths in resulting from the coronavirus fell by 94%. This is an indication that, as vaccination progresses in the country, as you can see in the example of Mato Grosso do Sul, the resumption will be calmer — and safer —.

Source: Com information: G1