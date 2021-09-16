Masters Berlin | Vivo Keyd is eliminated and G2 surprises Sentinels

SuperMassive Blaze vs Paper Rex

Haven between the two teams scored a balanced confrontation, but Paper Rex ended up taking the game to overtime and secured the first map by 13×14. At Breeze, SMB Turks ran over Paper Rex, and tied the series with a loud 13×2. On the third map, Split, SuperMassive secured victory with a 13x. In the end, the series was 2v1 for the Turks of SuperMassive Blaze.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!