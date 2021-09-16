americans-buy-skoob-book-social-network

The platform for Skoob readers is now Americanas. The transaction, announced on Thursday (), was carried out through IF Capital and did not have its value revealed. With the acquisition, the company hopes to be more present in the daily lives of its customers and offer a better consumer experience.

Skoob currently has more than 8 million of users and was released on 2009. The literary social network offers, in addition to a virtual library to organize readings, access to reviews and evaluation of titles. There, it is possible to communicate with readers, publishers and authors. Both the platform and the app enable interaction with other social media; and the reviews serve to increase the conversions of the covered titles in sales.

The book segment usually works as a gateway for new customers in Brazilian e-commerce. That's because the ratings increase up to 34% the conversion of the category.

With mostly young users — de 16 The 34 years — Skoob currently houses more than 40 millions of work reviews. As of its merger, Americanas expects to increase the recurrence of purchases.

Source: Estadão