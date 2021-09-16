procon-sp-proposes-a-monthly-limit-of-r$500-for-pix-to-stop-scams

São Paulo’s Procon is bothered by complaints from Pix users about crimes and scams applied through the platform.

Since the service was made available, in November 2020, the population’s adhesion to Pix is ​​positive. However, this good reception is also attracting criminals, with crimes such as lightning kidnapping and robberies being the main complaints, as the ease of instant transfer and no fees that the platform brings allows criminals to carry out crimes much faster and more efficiently .

The Procon-SP, using the complaints of these crimes as an example, met with the Central Bank (BC) last Tuesday (15), proposing the imposition of a monthly ceiling of 60 reais for transfers performed by Pix. BC said it will evaluate the proposal.