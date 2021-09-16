google-pixel-6-is-already-displayed-in-physical-store-and-has-new-cpu-details-leaked

Now, the novelty was spotted on a physical unit from the Google Store, showing its peculiar design in greater detail. Along with that, new leaks may have brought clarifications about the curious settings that the search giant must employ in Tensor, the company’s first chipset for smartphones.

Pixel 6 is spotted on the physical drive of the Google Store

Reddit users ThisGuyRightHer3 and rami1024 caught the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in windows of the Google Store in New York, the company’s first physical store opened in May this year. The base model is displayed in its reddish color, while the Pro variant is displayed in cream, and it is possible to check in more detail the design adopted by Google in the family.

Pixel 6 in coral color (Image: rami1391/Reddit)

The devices are finished in two different shades, separated by the huge camera module, which extends from one side to the other. It is also clear the separation of models by the size of the upper portion of the rear, larger on the Pixel 6 Pro. The window does not reveal the launch date of the devices, but reinforces the North American autumn window, between the end of September and December.