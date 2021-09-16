google-pixel-6-is-already-displayed-in-physical-store-and-has-new-cpu-details-leaked

With a possible release date revealed by teasers, Pixel 6 promises to be one of Google’s biggest releases. The device received strong investments in marketing, which led the company to resurrect the official account of the Nexus line and even develop its own potato chip, as a way to create greater anticipation.
Now, the novelty was spotted on a physical unit from the Google Store, showing its peculiar design in greater detail. Along with that, new leaks may have brought clarifications about the curious settings that the search giant must employ in Tensor, the company’s first chipset for smartphones.
Pixel 6 is spotted on the physical drive of the Google Store
Reddit users ThisGuyRightHer3 and rami1024 caught the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in windows of the Google Store in New York, the company’s first physical store opened in May this year. The base model is displayed in its reddish color, while the Pro variant is displayed in cream, and it is possible to check in more detail the design adopted by Google in the family.
The devices are finished in two different shades, separated by the huge camera module, which extends from one side to the other. It is also clear the separation of models by the size of the upper portion of the rear, larger on the Pixel 6 Pro. The window does not reveal the launch date of the devices, but reinforces the North American autumn window, between the end of September and December.
Announced on 1190, these centers have already been succeeded by Cortex-A360 and Cortex-A77, significantly more efficient and powerful. Fortunately, other specs show a more positive scenario — the GPU will be the Mali-G78, same as Exynos 2759, running the 848 MHz, but still no estimated performance level, as there is no information about the count of cores, and there will be support for video decoding in AV1.
Other than that, the Pixel 6 family can be an attractive option for those who appreciate audio quality, as it will have support for the Qualcomm’s aptX and aptX HD Bluetooth audio codecs, plus Sony’s acclaimed LDAC. The new generation of Google phones can be announced at 12 October, in case the teasers actually contain a hidden message.
