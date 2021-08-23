virat kohli and nasser hussain: Nasser Hussain became a fan of Virat Kohli, says right man to captain at right time

London

Former England cricket team captain Nasser Hussain has said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the right person at the right time to lead a strong Indian team. Nasser Hussain also said that Kohli represents the idea of ​​a modern India, which is conscious and conscious of its goal and which cannot be pushed around.

Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail, “Virat Kohli is the right person at the right time to lead this formidable team of India. Their players, especially the bowlers, want an aggressive captain. They want Kohli to stir things up. Kohli did the job effectively in the scintillating second Test at Lord’s.

Hussain wrote, ‘Kohli in particular represents modern India, which cannot be wandered here and there. Even if the umpire wants to remind him occasionally that he doesn’t run the game. This India is not a team that can be threatened. As has probably been the case in previous generations.

Hussain believes that Kohli is creating the atmosphere with his aggression to win the Test series for India. India have not won a Test series in England since a 1-0 win under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid in 2007. Hussain explained how Kohli’s aggression works.

He says, “Kohli’s aggression is aimed at destroying the opposition and he psychologically dominates every team. I’m sure most people don’t like to play against him and English supporters don’t particularly like him.’ India are leading 1-0 in the five-match Test series against England. The third Test between the two teams begins on Wednesday at Headingley, Leeds.

