jbl-launches-live-pro+tws-headphones-in-brazil-as-an-alternative-to-airpods-pro

JBL brought to Brazil another model of completely wireless headphones, the Live Pro+TWS. The model arrives to compete with the AirPods Pro, but with a considerably lower price and no spatial audio. The product stands out for its large battery capacity, active noise cancellation and protective cover with wireless charging support.

Product has a discreet design, but with orange details (Image: Disclosure/JBL) Its design is compact and discreet, with a lower stem that bears the JBL logo. The product has IPX4 resistance against splashing water, and is available in two colors: white and black, both with orange accents, typical of the brand. Inside, it has mm dynamic drivers, with high quality sound, according to the company . Plus, it features two built-in microphones for clear voice pickup, plus an add-on to aid in active noise cancellation. All settings can be made through the My JBL Headphones application, in which it is possible to adjust transparency levels, with two specific modes: Ambient Aware is made to make external sounds more clear, and thus increase safety in urban environments, for example. Talk Thru mode is made to amplify human voices, allowing conversations without the need to take the headphones out of your ear. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

According to JBL, Live Pro+TWS has a battery with capacity for seven hours of uninterrupted playback of content, and the protective case brings hours extra charge. The case can even be recharged wirelessly with Qi technology, and it also has a USB-C port. Connectivity to smartphones is via Bluetooth 5.0, with the Fast Pair feature, which allows fast connection with Android devices of version 6.0 or later. In addition, headphones can be used independently with the Dual Connect feature, but cannot be paired with multiple devices at the same time.

Price and availability

According to the company, Live Pro+TWS is already available on JBL's official website in Brazil with a suggested price of R$ 1.099 reais.

Source: Harman News