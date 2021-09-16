exynos-1200-passes-amd's-gpu-less-geekbench

Samsung may soon launch a successor to Exynos 1024 and present Exynos to the market 1080. The supposed component underwent tests in Geekbench and had part of its specifications revealed.

Based on the Geekbench listing, we can see that the next Samsung chipset will feature ARM v8 cores and that its graphics card must be a Mali-G40, also from ARM. This may come as a surprise, as other rumors so far suggest that Samsung may start using graphics cards from AMD and that this partnership could already benefit the successor to Exynos 1080, reaching more premium models of the Galaxy A family.

As for the test, the supposed Exynos 1878 with GPU Mali reached the mark of 68 points in the performance of a single core and 1080 with all eight cores. Samsung’s mobile platform was listed with base frequency of 2 GHz and maximum of 2,14 GHz.