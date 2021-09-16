ford-to-launch-electric-or-hybrid-van-in-brazil-soon

Ford has confirmed that it will bring the Ford Transit to Brazil, one of its main commercial cars sold globally. The difference, however, is that the automaker plans to import not only combustion variants, but also electrified ones, as this strategy is part of the brand’s expansion plans in the electric and hybrid vehicle segment globally.
In an announcement this week, the automaker revealed the creation of the Commercial Vehicles Division in Brazil, which will act as part of the new global organization Ford Pro, dedicated to the professional segment. This sector within the company will be responsible for managing the upcoming commercial vehicles sold here, which includes the possible electrified variants of Transit.
If this strategy is confirmed, Brazil can receive the Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid, which unites a 13, 6 kWh battery and a motor 67 electric power and 13, 1 kgfm of torque to a 1.0 EcoBoost propeller. In this variant, the van can travel more than 270 kilometers, of which 43 km only in zero emission mode, enough for use in regional and urban deliveries, in addition to passenger transport, depending on the internal configuration.
Even in the combustion version, the new Ford Transit will be very technological and connected. This van is the first to come with an embedded modem, the FordPass Connect, which, together with a cell phone app, streamlines user services and gives real-time vehicle information, such as general status and location, in addition to sending commands remotes such as starting, climate control and door locking.
Another important function is the failure mode alert. The embedded modem works connected to all Transit electronic systems and can identify more than 3,000 failure modes, from a lack of water in the windshield wiper reservoir or an uncalibrated tire, for example, to variations in engine performance. In addition to generating an alert on the cell phone, it guides what needs to be done to fix the problem.
Ford has not confirmed the launch date and prices for Transit, but it should do so and confirm the arrival of electrified models in Brazil soon.
Source: Ford, Inside EVs
