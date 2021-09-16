how-to-tag-enemies-and-objects-in-pubg-mobile

PUBG Mobile (Android | iOS) is the mobile version of battle royale. The original PC game is visually impressive, but it’s particularly special on mobile devices, it feels like something out of this world. But not only does the mobile summer look great, it also carries many of the functions of the original.
- PUBG: like put the game in first and third person
- 5 Battle Royale style mobile games
It is possible to have a lot of experience and communicate everything effectively, if you are playing as a team. So let’s focus on one of the most important forms of communication in PUBG today, tagging. Come learn how to tag enemies and objects in the mobile version of the game!Step 1: Before boarding the plane for departure, you need to organize the shortcuts. Click on “Inventory” in the lower right corner.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Step 2: In this part, find the icon of a man with a circle around it to open a new tab and then click on the microphone.
Find the microphone inside the “Inventory” tab to change the messages (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture )
Step 3: here shows what the game presents as a pattern of markings. On the left side you can find the “Change” icon, click to edit.
Step 4: click on the “Communication” section and see the available options, choose the ones you deem necessary.
In communication, it is possible to select and customize the lines as you prefer (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)
Step 5: save and return to the start menu; it’s time to go to some test match.
Step 6:
when entering the game, you can find a balloon-shaped icon on the right side of the screen; it is through it that we will mark enemies or accessories.
Step 7:The same thing should be done with an opponent, but instead of “I have. ..” select “Enemy in sight”.
when you see a backpack or helmet, open the balloon and select the option “I have…” which will automatically be completed by the object your crosshair is pointing at.
Leave the crosshair on the object you want to mark to communicate to your team (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)Step 8:
By selecting “Enemies Ahead” you communicate the danger to your companions (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
With effective communication, everything is easier, isn’t it? Go there and defeat your enemies, soldier!
Source: Tencent Games
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.