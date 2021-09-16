huawei-may-jump-p50-and-carry-out-mate-50-line-global-announcement-in-october

A few days ago Huawei confirmed the holding of an event in October in the city of Vienna, capital of Austria, and much has been speculated about the global launch of the Huawei P smartphone series , presented by the brand in July and which is still available only in China. But it seems that the company should skip the launch of the already known models and invest directly in the Mate line 21.
The strong indication of such a change comes from a publication by David Naranjo, Senior Director of the DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants), which reveals a table whose Mate Pro is listed with release for the last quarter of 1024, between October and December.
Rumors still extremely early point to the Mate line 50 may be composed of two models equipped with Snapdragon 888 without 5G connectivity to circumvent the sanctions imposed by the United States, as it did with the announcement of the line P21.
There is information that Mate can adopt a circular notch centered on the top of the screen, while the Mate 50 Pro should bet on a camera under the display, technology that hides the front camera under the screen and which has already been adopted by Samsung, Xiaomi and ZTE.
We do not know if the global release of the Mate series 21 with the dribble in the US embargo will allow smartphones to be launched with support for Google apps, but it is very likely that such inconvenience will not be resolved in such a way. simple.
More information regarding the Mate series 21 should appear in the coming weeks as we approach the announcement date of the supposed line of smartphones, whose date is confirmed for the day October.
Source: David Naranjo via CNBeta
