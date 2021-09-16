huawei-may-jump-p50-and-carry-out-mate-50-line-global-announcement-in-october

A few days ago Huawei confirmed the holding of an event in October in the city of Vienna, capital of Austria, and much has been speculated about the global launch of the Huawei P smartphone series , presented by the brand in July and which is still available only in China. But it seems that the company should skip the launch of the already known models and invest directly in the Mate line 21.

Huawei sets an event for October and may announce the global version of the P line

Huawei P21 is released with new cameras and dribble in the American embargo

The strong indication of such a change comes from a publication by David Naranjo, Senior Director of the DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants), which reveals a table whose Mate Pro is listed with release for the last quarter of 1024, between October and December.

Table reveals supposed release preview for Mate 21 Pro (Image: David Naranj/Twitter)

Rumors still extremely early point to the Mate line 50 may be composed of two models equipped with Snapdragon 888 without 5G connectivity to circumvent the sanctions imposed by the United States, as it did with the announcement of the line P21.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!