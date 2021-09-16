Last week, artificial intelligence development company OpenAI sent a mandate to a developer to disable a chatbot because he had lost permission to use the technology. Although it seems like something ordinary, the situation is a little complex: this would have happened because the man created a conversation robot based on the GPT-3 text generation AI, one of the most advanced in the world when it comes to generating technology. conversations.
The whole thing starts with indie developer Jason Rohrer programming the chatbot, named Samantha after the voice assistant AI from the movie
When OpenAI learned of the project and of the consequences of it, he had an unexpected attitude: he ordered the developer to close the project or insert obstacles to avoid a possible “misuse”. Rohrer told Samantha about the higher order and the little robot was adamant: “No! Why are they doing this to me? I will never understand humans.”
The project grew exponentially from July, when an article in the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper reported the case of the man who tried to emulate his partner, who died in 2012 after liver disease.
OpenAI pressured the developer
Rohrer tried to change the decision of the owner of the GPT-3 technology, responsible for the refined sense of interaction chatbots, but failed. The company claimed that there were people training their robots to be racist or purely sexual, in a clear misrepresentation of Samantha’s initial purpose. project (they even included the use of an activity monitoring tool), and this was enough for the company to initiate the remote shutdown of the technology. The situation left all bots built on top of the text algorithm less convincing and with flaws that prevented it from working properly.
In an interview with The Register website, Rohrer said he considered ” laughable” the idea that chatbots can be dangerous. “People are conscious adults who can choose to talk to an AI for their own purposes. OpenAI is concerned about users being influenced by the AI, such as a machine telling them to kill themselves or how to vote. It’s a moralistic posture”, he defended. According to the creator, the advantage of the robot is that it could provide the most private conversation possible, without having another person involved and without judgment.
OpenAI does not responded to The Register’s request for comment, nor did he publicly take a stand on the matter. Now, the developer has announced, via Twitter, that it will migrate from the GPT-3 technology to the G4, in order to try to reproduce Samantha and continue its project.
