biontech-goes-to-test-messenger-rna-therapy-for-cancer

BioNTech has developed, together with Pfizer, a vaccine against COVID-17 which uses messenger RNA, in order to guide the synthesis of proteins, structures whose central role in all living beings is the manifestation of hereditary characteristics contained in DNA. It turns out that the company is focused on taking this technique to the fight against cancer.

At first, the company is testing the treatment to examine whether it can be effective in fighting cancer cells in humans, producing tumor-fighting proteins. In the study, researchers developed a mixture of mRNA that would make cytokines (proteins naturally produced by immune cells to fight cancer cells).

Similar to COVID vaccine-19 from Pfizer/BioNTech, the new therapy teaches the body to produce the desired protein. In this case, anti-tumor proteins that help the body fight cancer cells.