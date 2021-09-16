enabling-and-using-accessibility-zoom-on-mac

Among the accessibility features existing in the macOS system, the zoom function, little known by users, allows you to bring some area of the screen closer in order to see it better, which you can help people who have difficulty reading text on a Mac screen, for example.
With the feature properly enabled, in your settings, you can adjust the way you want the zoom to be displayed on your machine’s screen , occupying the entire screen, dividing it into two areas or in a Picture-in-Picture format, where the approximate area will appear in a small “viewfinder” of the screen.
See how simple it is to enable the feature in your Mac’s settings and learn how to use it in our tutorial below.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 1: open your Mac’s System Preferences and enter “Accessibility”. Go to System Preferences > Accessibility. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 2:
On the left sidebar, find “Zoom” to open the resource settings. Click to open the Zoom settings. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 3:
At the top of the window, enable the zoom keyboard shortcuts option. These will be the shortcuts for using the resource on your machine: Step 4:
In the option below, enable to use scrolling gestures by a keyboard shortcut key. Enable scrolling gestures by a keyboard shortcut key. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 5:
If the default key option is not ideal for you, click on field to select it from three key options. Click to change the shortcut key on the keyboard. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 6:
In the field below, “Zoom Style”, you can change the way the zoom is applied to the screen, between the options to fill the entire screen, split it into two areas, or in a Picture-in-Picture format. Step 7:
Finally, you can also activate the “Text under Cursor” functionality, in order to better visualize the texts that the mouse cursor passes over on the screen. Step 8:
If you prefer, click to open and adjust the options of the text under the cursor according to your needs. preferences, such as font size, font color, and a host of other possibilities. Open the options to adjust the “Text under Cursor” functionality to your preferences. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
