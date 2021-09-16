enabling-and-using-accessibility-zoom-on-mac

Among the accessibility features existing in the macOS system, the zoom function, little known by users, allows you to bring some area of ​​the screen closer in order to see it better, which you can help people who have difficulty reading text on a Mac screen, for example.

How to use VoiceOver to control your Mac by voice



Check out these tips to make your Mac faster

How to use the iPhone magnifying glass

With the feature properly enabled, in your settings, you can adjust the way you want the zoom to be displayed on your machine’s screen , occupying the entire screen, dividing it into two areas or in a Picture-in-Picture format, where the approximate area will appear in a small “viewfinder” of the screen.

7 tricks every Mac user needs to know

10 iOS accessibility features for you you test it

How to use an iPhone as a Mac mouse

See how simple it is to enable the feature in your Mac’s settings and learn how to use it in our tutorial below.