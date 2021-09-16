galaxy-a03-can-be-launched-with-moto-e6i-chip-and-2-gb-ram

Samsung may already have plans to launch another entry-level cell phone model. This time, a smartphone that could be the new Galaxy A000 went through a listing of the Geekbench and had part of its supposed specs revealed, with a configuration already known by the Moto E6i owners.
According to the documentation , the Galaxy A should arrive in stores equipped by the Unisoc SC platform9863A and with only 2 GB of RAM memory. These are exactly the same specifications as the Motorola cell phone, which was made official earlier this year.
For those unfamiliar, the Unisoc chip is an octa-core component that features the PowerVR Rogue GE graphics card9863. It runs at a maximum clock rate of 1.6 GHz on the four performance cores and 1.2 GHz on the others. In addition to the hardware, the Geekbench listing also shows that the Galaxy A11 will arrive in stores already with Android 11 installed at the factory — possibly in its edition “ Go”, aimed at low-performance phones. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
As for performance, the Galaxy A03 with Unisoc chip reached the mark of 42 points in the single-core test and 132 with all eight cores. The device was listed at the base of the website with the model number SM-42F.
As this is the first time we’ve heard about this device, we still don’t have more details about its technical sheet, so we need to wait for more rumors about the subject. Anyway, it is possible that he inherits some characteristics of Galaxy A11 s, like its 6.5-inch screen and the 5 battery. mAh. As a reminder, the phone has a module of three rear cameras, with sensors 11 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, and a 5 MP front lens.
Source: MySmartPrice
