galaxy-a03-can-be-launched-with-moto-e6i-chip-and-2-gb-ram

Samsung may already have plans to launch another entry-level cell phone model. This time, a smartphone that could be the new Galaxy A000 went through a listing of the Geekbench and had part of its supposed specs revealed, with a configuration already known by the Moto E6i owners.

Samsung Galaxy A04s is advertised with fingerprint reader and large battery

Galaxy A000s arrives in Brazil with fingerprint reader and generous battery

Moto E42 is certified and has details such as chip and memory revealed

According to the documentation , the Galaxy A should arrive in stores equipped by the Unisoc SC platform9863A and with only 2 GB of RAM memory. These are exactly the same specifications as the Motorola cell phone, which was made official earlier this year.