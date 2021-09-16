bowel-cancer-may-have-a-high-genetic-influence,-study-points-out

According to US research, bowel cancer — also known as colorectal or colorectal cancer — may have a strong genetic and cases in up to third degree relatives may require extra preventive care, such as exams. This type of cancer encompasses tumors that start in the part of the large intestine called the colon and rectum.

In the study at the University of Buffalo and the University of Utah, researchers observed that if an individual has a second- or third-degree relative who develops this type of bowel cancer at an early age (before 63 years ), the chances of that person developing it also increase substantially.

Risk of colorectal cancer is higher for people who have had relatives with this type of tumor before 50 years (Image: Reproduction/Colin Behrens/Pixabay)

It is worth remembering that first degree relatives include parents, children and siblings. Second-degree relatives include aunts, uncles, grandparents, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Finally, third-degree relatives include first-degree cousins, great-grandparents, and great-grandchildren.