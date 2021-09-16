fall-guys-will-have-skins-from-kena:-bridge-of-spirits

The information was confirmed by official PlayStation profiles on Twitter. “Kena and Rot are coming up on Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout from of September! Join this intrepid pair as they trade their quest for the mountain’s holy shrine for a fall at the Lost Temple,” reads the post.

Kena and Rot are spiriting into Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout starting September 16st! Come join this intrepid pair as they swap their search for the sacred mountain shrine for a tumble in the Lost Temple: https://t.co/ipiuU5YVeh pic.twitter.com/8hvU8ZBxCU

Each skin will be available for a limited time: Rot's will be between 16 and 23 of September; Kena's, 26 and of September. The costumes are divided into lower and upper parts, each costing five crowns. Skin of Kena (Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games) Rot Skin (Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be released in 24 September for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. The story follows the protagonist Kena, a young Spirit Guide who, with the help of the Rot, must travel to an abandoned village in search of a holy sanctuary. The game will have subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese.