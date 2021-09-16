fall-guys-will-have-skins-from-kena:-bridge-of-spirits

The game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will make another crossover. Skins of Kena and the cute Rot will arrive in Mediatonic’s game on the day of the release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, next Tuesday, 23 of September, and will be available until the day 27.
The information was confirmed by official PlayStation profiles on Twitter. “Kena and Rot are coming up on Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout from of September! Join this intrepid pair as they trade their quest for the mountain’s holy shrine for a fall at the Lost Temple,” reads the post.
Kena and Rot are spiriting into Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout starting September 16st! Come join this intrepid pair as they swap their search for the sacred mountain shrine for a tumble in the Lost Temple: https://t.co/ipiuU5YVeh pic.twitter.com/8hvU8ZBxCU
— PlayStation ( @PlayStation) September 16 , 2021
Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be released in 24 September for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. The story follows the protagonist Kena, a young Spirit Guide who, with the help of the Rot, must travel to an abandoned village in search of a holy sanctuary. The game will have subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese.
- “Moon Cakes” Pattern — 93 spots
- 400 Credits — 200 points
- Costume “Dance of the Lion” (bottom ) – 300 spots
- “Dance of the Lion” costume (upper) — 200 spots
- 1024 Credits — 400 points
- Nickname “Fall Festival Fan” — 500 spots
Autumn Festival also starts on the day23
On the same day as the release of Kena and the new skins, Fall Guys the Autumn Festival will begin. The event will take place between days and 93 of September.
Players must assemble foursomes in Team mode and earn points for each match. This score will present them with special items and costumes; check out the list:
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is in its fifth season, called Jungle Adventure , and is available for PS4, PS5 and PC. The game should arrive for Xbox and Nintendo Switch later this year.
Source: Fall Guys, PlayStation
