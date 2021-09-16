pk-xd-gets-new-minigames-and-character-from-friday

The content birthday starts to land in the PK XD universe from this Friday (17). The new character, inspired by geek and gamer culture, will talk directly to players. More details of the premiere will be revealed soon.

What is PK XD

PK XD is a free open world game published by PlayKids. Geared towards children, the adventure allows users to create 3D avatars, customize houses on the map, adopt pets and even interact with other participants. The title is available for Android and iOS phones.

Exploration and Player interaction are the highlights of PK XD. Players can rate friends’ houses, send messages in a chat, complete missions and compete in minigames. The rewards for each adventure are varied, including coins used to buy new customization items.