Flood disaster in the USA: Losses of life increase

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 23, 2021
4

While the number of people who lost their lives in the flood disaster caused by heavy rains in the US state of Tennessee increased to 22, the search for 45 people who were missing continues. On the other hand, while the curfew continues in the flood-affected areas from 20.00, helicopters and aid teams sent to the region continue their search and rescue efforts.

Entry Date: 23.08.2021 10:49 Update Date: 23.08.2021 11:19

SHARE THIS ALBUM

The number of people who lost their lives in the floods caused by heavy rains in the US state of Tennessee rose to 22.

GALLERY CONTINUES

State officials stated that transportation could not be provided on the highway in the city of Waverly due to heavy rains, and there were power cuts in Hickman, Houston and Humphreys regions.

Authorities said that the number of people who died in the flood increased to 22, while 45 people were missing.

While the curfew continues in the flood-affected areas from 20.00, helicopters and aid teams sent to the region continue their search and rescue efforts.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 23, 2021
4
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Last minute: Israel hit Gaza

Last minute: Israel hit Gaza

August 21, 2021
Photo of Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili thanks Turkey to Afghanistan

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili thanks Turkey to Afghanistan

August 22, 2021
Photo of afghanistan cricket board: fazli appointed as acting chairman of acb: Taliban in action

afghanistan cricket board: fazli appointed as acting chairman of acb: Taliban in action

August 22, 2021
Photo of anju bobby george-shaili singh: shaili singh a lot like me if she breaks my record then happy anju bobby george: shaili singh can break my national record: anju bobby george

anju bobby george-shaili singh: shaili singh a lot like me if she breaks my record then happy anju bobby george: shaili singh can break my national record: anju bobby george

August 23, 2021
Back to top button