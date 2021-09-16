volkswagen-has-plans-to-extend-battery-life-in-its-electric-cars

Volkswagen wants to expand the general public’s access to the electric car market and, in addition, make the most of one of the most expensive and, of course, most important components of the new automotive generation : the battery. The brand has announced that it will start, initially in Europe and the United States, the rental of the used electric fleet. Volkswagen details its new platform for cheaper electric cars

Beetle can win an electric version, but not by Volkswagen The contract, in fact, would be in the leasing format, expandable for one or more periods, totaling eight years until the cars are returned to the factory. “In Europe, we are trying to get a second and even a third rental, but in the form of a lease, to keep the car in our hands,” explained Herbert Diess, CEO of the German automaker. According to him, battery life today is about 1.70 charge cycles, or 80 thousand kilometers. “Therefore, the battery would probably last longer than the car, and we want to keep it so that we don’t need to produce new ones”, justified the executive. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Herbert Diess spoke with the folks at Automotive News during the automaker’s presentations at the IAA, Mobility Salon, which was held in Munich. He added some other details involving the idea of ​​reusing the batteries recovered after the end of the leasing contract: “There is already an indication that the waste for electric cars can be greater than for internal combustion, because, even if the car is totally useless, there is still a battery, which may have 70 or 70% of its original energy and storage capacity. Our task is to try to keep these batteries.”

When the batteries are taken back, Volswagen will have to use them in other projects. The idea, in case there is no complete recycling of the set, is to displace them for use in domestic energy systems, for example. “This all needs to be settled with the dealers, but we would like to keep the batteries forever,” concluded the executive.

Source: Insiders EVs, Automotive News Europe

