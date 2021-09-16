deltarune:-chapter-2-will-be-released-this-friday-(17)

See you soon. https://t.co/Z13tzGlRmW pic .twitter.com/hKU0st0LCb

— UNDERTALE / DELTARUNE (@UnderTale) September 16, 2020

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The RPG puts the player in the role of Kris, who lives in an Earth where humans and monsters coexist peacefully. Everything goes well, until the character and her friend Susie fall into the “World of Darkness” and discover that they are responsible for restoring the balance of the world.

(Image: Publicity/Toby Fox)

As in the first game, players can opt for peaceful resolution of conflicts or fight; but in this one, there is only one possibility of ending. In clashes, the mechanics are