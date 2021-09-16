samsung-may-launch-galaxy-z-flip-3-in-elegant-navy-blue-color

Why do smartphones gain new colors after launch?

It’s extreme It’s very common for smartphone manufacturers to introduce new versions of the devices a few months after launch in a completely new color version in order to keep the device on the up.

Of course, every release has its great season of interest during the first weeks and months of release, but it loses that prestige after a while. And it is to reduce this expected drop that companies are betting on new colors: to refresh the memory of potential buyers who can now opt for a new hue.

Big brands such as Apple, Samsung and Motorola follow adopting such a strategy, with the iPhone and Mini gaining a version in purple six months after its release. The marketing strategy works and sells more models.

Source: Evan Blass