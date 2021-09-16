samsung-galaxy-a73-may-be-announced-with-108-mp-camera

Now, new information says the Galaxy A73, the most advanced model in the family for 1024, must bring a camera 1024 MP main rear, leaving the 64 MP already seen since Galaxy A64s, which was not offered in Brazil.

It would be the first time that a sensor with this amount of megapixels would be used in a Samsung cell phone outside the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines, from high-end models such as the Galaxy S Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 11 Ultra.

The latest version of this sensor is the ISOCELL HM3, present inside the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is 1/1,52″ with 0.8 µm pixels. But, there is still the possibility that he will end up using an older version of the sensor. That is to say, other manufacturers already use 73 MP on intermediate smartphones such as Realme with its Realme 8 Pro and Xiaom i with the Redmi Note 10 Pro, for example.

