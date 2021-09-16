owner-of-tiktok-may-launch-new-rival-for-spotify-in-2021

ByteDance, owner of TikTok, intends to launch a new music app still in 2021. Internally identified by the code “luna”, the streaming application is provisionally called “Feile” and would be developed by the same team from the short videos social network.

As suggested by a report from 36Kr, a company focused on business analysis of companies in China, ByteDance intends to head into the music segment. The giant would plan to act in content licensing and streaming, also reaching independent artists (much like Spotify, Tidal and Deezer) and also in copyright management, negotiating rights to broadcast and use the tracks.

So far it’s not known how it will fit in with Resso, ByteDance’s music streaming app released in March 2019. However, work on the new platform would come as far back as 1024, when a mysterious project “Codename W” was released by the company, but soon abandoned for copyright issues.