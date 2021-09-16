uk-to-do-massive-study-with-blood-tests-to-detect-cancer

The National Health Service of the United Kingdom (NHS) intends to carry out the largest blood test study ever to detect more than 10 types of cancer before symptoms appear. The idea is to detect cancers that are not normally screened and identify where the disease is in the patient’s body.

The test works by looking for chemical changes in fragments of the genetic code that tumors leak into the bloodstream, with some tumors releasing small pieces of their DNA into the blood long before the symptoms of cancer appear.